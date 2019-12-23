UEX (TSE:UEX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.11

UEX Co. (TSE:UEX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 241141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on UEX in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. They set a “top pick” rating and a C$0.45 price objective for the company.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $47.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.15.

UEX (TSE:UEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.03 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that UEX Co. will post -0.0208696 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

