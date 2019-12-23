Ultra (UOS) Market Cap Reaches $6.22 Million

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 23rd. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. One Ultra token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $6.22 million and $105,344.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,600.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.39 or 0.02583251 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003500 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00009613 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.20 or 0.00568281 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006797 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,536,984 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

