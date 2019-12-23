UNI COIN Price Tops $1.01 (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 23rd. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00013501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX. UNI COIN has a market capitalization of $60.56 million and $1,023.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded down 64.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 103.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About UNI COIN

UNI COIN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNI COIN Token Trading

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.