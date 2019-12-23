Valor Token (VALOR) Price Tops $0.25 on Exchanges

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 23rd. In the last seven days, Valor Token has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003312 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and BitMax. Valor Token has a market cap of $4.97 million and approximately $300,276.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00038473 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.53 or 0.06190209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000481 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001897 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001270 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Valor Token Token Profile

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It launched on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. The official website for Valor Token is smartvalor.io/en. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog.

Valor Token Token Trading

Valor Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

