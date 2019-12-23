ValuEngine Downgrades CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) to Sell

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $119.00 target price on CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $113.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. CoreSite Realty has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.42.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.19 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.30, for a total transaction of $90,225.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,004.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 10,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.59, for a total value of $1,296,307.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,195,407.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,651,011. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 20.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 24.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 95,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,685,000 after acquiring an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the third quarter valued at $7,424,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 25.1% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

