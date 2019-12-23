ValuEngine Downgrades Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) to Hold

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

NASDAQ:ETON opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.46. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $10.20.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 16,813 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

