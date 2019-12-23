ValuEngine Downgrades Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) to Sell

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SVC. BidaskClub raised Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

SVC stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.54. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $22.47 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.89.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.72). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $599.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,386,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $738,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.