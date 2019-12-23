ValuEngine Downgrades Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) to Hold

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James set a $20.00 target price on shares of Maxar Technologies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.28.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.54. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $800.58 million, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.91 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.76% and a negative net margin of 45.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.88) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 838.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 40.0% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,127,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 625,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc, a space and geospatial intelligence company, provides space technology solutions for commercial and government customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Space Systems, Imagery, and Services. The Space Systems segment supplies space and ground based infrastructure and information solutions, including communication and imaging satellites, satellite payloads and antenna subsystems, space-based and airborne surveillance solutions, and robotic systems and associated ground infrastructure and support services for communications and surveillance and intelligence applications.

