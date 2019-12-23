ValuEngine Downgrades National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) to Sell

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NKSH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of National Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Sandler O’Neill cut shares of National Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of National Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NKSH opened at $46.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.09 and a 200 day moving average of $38.95. The company has a market cap of $299.04 million, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.53. National Bankshares has a 12-month low of $32.52 and a 12-month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $11.52 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in National Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in National Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Bankshares by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in National Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 30.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.