ValuEngine Downgrades Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) to Sell

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of BKOR opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.34 million, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.48 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 52-week low of $12.45 and a 52-week high of $15.85.

Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.02 million during the quarter.

Oak Ridge Financial Services Company Profile

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts; and provides home loans, refinancing, reverse mortgages, home equity loans, business term loans, and business lines of credit, as well as credit cards.

