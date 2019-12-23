ValuEngine Downgrades Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) to Strong Sell

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PE. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.08.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE PE opened at $18.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.90. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $22.11.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ron Brokmeyer bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $74,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Read More: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.