ValuEngine Lowers Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Q BioMed from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday.

QBIO stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02. Q BioMed has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $2.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 5.31.

Q BioMed (OTCMKTS:QBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Q BioMed will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q BioMed Inc, a biomedical acceleration and development company, focuses on licensing, acquiring, and providing resources to life sciences and healthcare companies. The company offers Strontium Chloride SR89, a radiopharmaceutical therapeutic for the treatment of bone cancer pain therapies. It is also developing Man-01, a pre-clinical lead candidate for the treatment of primary open angle glaucoma; BM-001 for the treatment of rare pediatric nonverbal autism spectrum disorder; and Uttroside-B for liver cancer.

