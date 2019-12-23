ValuEngine Upgrades Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) to Buy

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CARV stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.44. Carver Bancorp has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $6.05.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 112.50% and a negative net margin of 19.05%.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

