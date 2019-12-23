ValuEngine Upgrades Metlife (NYSE:MET) to “Sell”

Metlife (NYSE:MET) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Metlife in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.56.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $51.36 on Friday. Metlife has a 52-week low of $37.76 and a 52-week high of $51.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.13). Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco lifted its position in shares of Metlife by 160.6% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Metlife in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 2,474.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

