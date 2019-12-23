VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of VBI Vaccines in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. VBI Vaccines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $0.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. VBI Vaccines has a 12-month low of $0.47 and a 12-month high of $2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 70.54% and a negative net margin of 1,458.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. As a group, research analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VBI Vaccines news, CEO Jeff Baxter purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,255 shares in the company, valued at $304,127.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 212,000 shares of company stock worth $105,440 in the last 90 days. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of VBI Vaccines by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VBI Vaccines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Weil Company Inc. raised its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 71,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.06% of the company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Company Profile

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborns; and eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines that closely mimic the structure of the target virus.

