Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays downgraded shares of Veolia Environnement from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Veolia Environnement from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Veolia Environnement has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

Veolia Environnement stock opened at $26.45 on Thursday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $19.83 and a one year high of $26.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.59 and a 200 day moving average of $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.33.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater, including the treatment and recovery of waste; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

