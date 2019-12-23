VeriME (VME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $56.00

VeriME (CURRENCY:VME) traded up 9.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. VeriME has a market cap of $16,698.00 and $56.00 worth of VeriME was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriME token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. Over the last week, VeriME has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00038445 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.88 or 0.06194652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000487 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029929 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0974 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000272 BTC.

VeriME Profile

VeriME (VME) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2018. VeriME’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,048,389 tokens. The official website for VeriME is www.verime.mobi/home. VeriME’s official Twitter account is @VeriME_mobi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VeriME is medium.com/verime. The Reddit community for VeriME is /r/Verime.

Buying and Selling VeriME

VeriME can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriME directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriME should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VeriME using one of the exchanges listed above.

