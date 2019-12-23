Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380,531 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 555,543 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.4% of Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Verizon Communications worth $199,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 3,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 23,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VZ shares. HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nomura cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.44.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $62.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.52.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,833.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,044 shares of company stock worth $242,790 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

