Vertcoin (VTC) Achieves Market Cap of $9.44 Million

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 23rd. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $9.44 million and approximately $316,029.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002392 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, YoBit, QBTC and Bitsane.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,490.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.88 or 0.01745873 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $193.63 or 0.02582955 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.73 or 0.00556598 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00641032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011077 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00022421 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00054789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013507 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 52,678,122 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitsane, QBTC, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinroom, SouthXchange, Poloniex, Bittylicious, Bleutrade, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

