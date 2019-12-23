Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $5.93 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.93.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veru from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of VERU opened at $2.88 on Friday. Veru has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $187.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Veru had a negative net margin of 37.79% and a negative return on equity of 34.96%. The company had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Veru will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Shuster Steiner sold 15,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $33,572.32. Insiders sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $170,458 in the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Veru by 1.4% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,445,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 65.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 228,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 90,530 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Veru by 183.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 262,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

