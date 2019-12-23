VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VINCI S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:VCISY) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of VINCI S A/ADR stock opened at $27.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.62. VINCI S A/ADR has a 1 year low of $19.85 and a 1 year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Get VINCI S A/ADR alerts:

VINCI S A/ADR Company Profile

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 35 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for VINCI S A/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VINCI S A/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.