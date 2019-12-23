Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) Hits New 1-Year High at $14.65

Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.65 and last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 157011 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

VIPS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Vipshop from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

Get Vipshop alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average of $9.48.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.53 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vipshop by 390.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. 43.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.