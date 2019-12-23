Wanchain (WAN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.73 Million

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00002327 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, Bitbns and DragonEX. Wanchain has a total market cap of $18.78 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Wanchain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,152,493 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

Wanchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Huobi, Binance, DragonEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

