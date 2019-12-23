Warburg Research Reiterates €145.00 Price Target for SAP (ETR:SAP)

Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($168.60) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Kepler Capital Markets set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oddo Bhf set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on SAP and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($156.98) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €140.00 ($162.79) target price on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($156.98) price target on SAP and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €129.80 ($150.93).

Shares of ETR:SAP opened at €120.94 ($140.63) on Friday. SAP has a 52-week low of €83.95 ($97.62) and a 52-week high of €125.00 ($145.35). The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 42.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €122.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of €114.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

