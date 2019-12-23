Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Hits New 1-Year High at $182.83

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $182.83 and last traded at $182.21, with a volume of 6207 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $179.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WSO. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Watsco from $165.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Watsco from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Watsco from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Watsco from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.77 and its 200-day moving average is $167.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10 and a beta of 0.82.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The construction company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.23 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director George Sape sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.87, for a total transaction of $96,178.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,380.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 28.2% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 54.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth about $219,000. 79.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

