Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Hits New 12-Month High at $100.85

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.85 and last traded at $100.34, with a volume of 2884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.48.

The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.52 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $394.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.60%.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $204,958.98. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after buying an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,810,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 598.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,042,000 after acquiring an additional 221,066 shares in the last quarter. Mirova grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 115,488.8% in the second quarter. Mirova now owns 165,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 165,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 14.7% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186,349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,544,000 after purchasing an additional 151,683 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

