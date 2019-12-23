Waves Community Token Price Tops $0.0799 on Major Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 10% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 23rd. One Waves Community Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0799 or 0.00001053 BTC on popular exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $799,322.00 and $412.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Community Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002595 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013165 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00182831 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.26 or 0.01176706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00025630 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.89 or 0.00117209 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token was first traded on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,966 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,953 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com. Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org.

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Waves Community Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Waves Community Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.