Wedbush Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Friday, December 20th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share.

UMPQ has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens set a $16.00 target price on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Umpqua from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.42. Umpqua has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $18.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 54,988 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Umpqua by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 21,149 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Umpqua by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 310,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after acquiring an additional 192,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Umpqua by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 409,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $200,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,350.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.