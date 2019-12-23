Wedbush Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Micron Technology in a report issued on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now forecasts that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $55.06 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $55.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS.

In related news, Director Patrick J. Byrne sold 23,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $1,006,633.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,229,166.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 2,477 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.47, for a total transaction of $120,060.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,730.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,527 shares of company stock valued at $2,636,490 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 794 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

