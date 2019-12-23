Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Oracle (ORCL)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) recently:

12/17/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2019 – Oracle had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura. They now have a $41.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $42.00.

12/15/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $61.00.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $55.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $61.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock.

12/12/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Oracle was given a new $62.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Oracle had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a $62.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2019 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/26/2019 – Oracle was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Oracle Corporation is a global provider of enterprise cloud computing and is empowering businesses of all sizes on their journey of digital transformation. Oracle Cloud provides leading-edge capabilities in Software as a Service (SaaS), Platform as a Service (PaaS), Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS), and Data as a Service (DaaS). Oracle’s security solutions enable organizations to implement and manage consistent security policies across the hybrid data center. Oracle security cloud services make leading security technologies available everywhere to organizations large and small. Oracle Cloud Platform enables developers, IT professionals, and business leaders to develop, extend, connect, and secure cloud applications, share data, and gain insights across applications and devices. Oracle’s application suites, platforms, and infrastructure leverage both the latest technologies and emerging ones, including artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT). “

11/15/2019 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/15/2019 – Oracle was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Oracle is benefiting from strong adoption of cloud-based solutions, comprising NetSuite ERP, Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM, among others. Partnerships with the likes of Accenture and Microsoft are expected to aid Oracle in expanding cloud-based clientele. Moreover, strong demand for the latest autonomous database supported by ML is likely to drive the top line and provide a competitive edge against Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the Database-as-a-Service market. Nonetheless, stiff competition in the cloud market from dominant players is anticipated to weigh on profitability. Further, lower hardware volumes are expected to hurt the top line consequently keeping margins under pressure. Additionally, integration risks from buyouts remain a concern. Notably, the company has mixed record of earnings surprises in recent quarters.”

11/1/2019 – Oracle had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Oracle had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC.

ORCL stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,176,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,855,406. The firm has a market cap of $171.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $42.40 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $262,747.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,182,223.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 9,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $540,434.50. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,836 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,640. 36.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 577.0% during the second quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 52.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

