Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.66

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd (TSE:WDO) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.66 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 471174 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.36.

WDO has been the topic of several research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.15 to C$8.85 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.51.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.69 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.89.

In related news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton bought 22,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$44,825.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 28,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$56,785.12.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. explores for, extracts, processes, produces, reclaims, and sells gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario.

