Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WDC. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Digital to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.30.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $61.11 on Friday. Western Digital has a 12 month low of $33.83 and a 12 month high of $65.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.06.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The data storage provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.41. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 9.89% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Massengill sold 3,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.17, for a total value of $162,248.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,929.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Cordano sold 6,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $363,257.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,059 shares of company stock worth $1,164,519 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 62.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 56.3% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 833 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

