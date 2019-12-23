William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued on Thursday, December 19th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.87. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $3.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $11.90 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $13.18 EPS.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 16.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COF. Credit Suisse Group set a $116.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.62.

NYSE:COF opened at $103.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $105.70.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 57,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $6,049,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 42,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.89, for a total transaction of $4,271,695.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,336,019.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 276,690 shares of company stock worth $27,678,862. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

