Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Wishbone Gold PLC (LON:WSBN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00), with a volume of 31629041 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.87, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $598,000.00 and a P/E ratio of -0.21.

Wishbone Gold Company Profile (LON:WSBN)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia. It also operates as a precious metals and gem trader in Dubai, Columbia, Honduras, Chile, and Peru.

Featured Article: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.