Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) versus Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Head to Head Comparison

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) and Woori Financial Group (NYSE:WF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Woori Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 20.46% 8.52% 0.67% Woori Financial Group 14.94% 7.81% 0.50%

Dividends

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays an annual dividend of $0.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Woori Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria pays out 20.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Woori Financial Group pays out 18.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Woori Financial Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Woori Financial Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Woori Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria $20.46 billion 1.83 $6.29 billion $0.88 6.36 Woori Financial Group $10.06 billion 0.70 $1.83 billion $7.63 4.05

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has higher revenue and earnings than Woori Financial Group. Woori Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woori Financial Group has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.1% of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of Woori Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and Woori Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria 2 1 3 0 2.17 Woori Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria beats Woori Financial Group on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers. In addition, the company provides credit cards; and corporate and business banking, corporate and investment banking, and insurance. It operates in Spain, Mexico, South America, the United States, Turkey, Asia-Pacific, and rest of Europe. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. was founded in 1857 and is headquartered in Bilbao, Spain.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc. provides commercial banking products and services to retail and individual customers, and corporations. The company offers salary, fixed deposit, savings, and ordinary and business deposit products; and professional, deposit mortgage, apartment, and mortgage loans, as well as corporate operating, facility, and policy loans. It also provides inquiry and retirement pension, bulk and automatic transfer, cash management, and foreign direct investment services. In addition, the company offers foreign currency, specialized remittance, expat banking, foreign exchange inquiry, exchange limit information, foreign currency remittance information, and foreign currency deposit information services; and other products and services, including insurance, fund, and custody services, as well as banking management services. Further, it provides system software development and maintenance, finance, other credit finance, credit information, security investment, and other services. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated approximately 880 branches and offices in Korea, and 23 branches and offices internationally. Woori Financial Group Inc. was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

