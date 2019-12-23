Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a research note released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wrap Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.75. Wrap Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.89 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Scot Cohen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wrap Technologies by 294.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 179.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Wrap Technologies by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,923 shares during the last quarter.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

