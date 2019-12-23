X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Head to Head Analysis

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

X4 Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.82, meaning that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for X4 Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X4 Pharmaceuticals 0 0 6 0 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical 0 4 2 0 2.33

X4 Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $23.80, suggesting a potential upside of 128.85%. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $14.80, suggesting a potential upside of 276.59%. Given La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe La Jolla Pharmaceutical is more favorable than X4 Pharmaceuticals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.2% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.6% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.9% of X4 Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X4 Pharmaceuticals N/A -104.25% -69.07% La Jolla Pharmaceutical -683.88% -715.11% -76.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares X4 Pharmaceuticals and La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X4 Pharmaceuticals $3.50 million 37.02 -$43.02 million N/A N/A La Jolla Pharmaceutical $10.06 million 10.61 -$199.47 million ($7.85) -0.50

X4 Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

Summary

X4 Pharmaceuticals beats La Jolla Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome. The company is also developing X4P-002 for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme; and X4P-003 to treat primary immune-deficiencies. The company was formerly known as Arsanis, Inc. and changed its name to X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2019. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock. It is also developing LJPC-0118 for the treatment of severe malaria; and LJPC-401 (synthetic human hepcidin), a clinical-stage investigational product to treat conditions characterized by iron overload, including hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, myelodysplastic syndrome, and polycythemia vera. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.