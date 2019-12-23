X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Stock analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on XFOR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Citigroup raised shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

Shares of XFOR stock opened at $10.40 on Monday. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.36 and a 1 year high of $23.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 767.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 584.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of primary immune-deficiencies and cancer. Its lead drug candidate is mavorixafor (X4P-001), an oral small molecule antagonists of chemokine receptor CXCR4, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat severe congenital neutropenia; Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Waldenström macroglobulinemia; and Phase IIa clinical trial to treat clear cell renal cell carcinoma, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome.

