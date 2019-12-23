Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann reduced their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Xencor stock opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.92, a current ratio of 8.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Xencor has a 12 month low of $27.75 and a 12 month high of $46.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. Xencor had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 21.60%. On average, analysts expect that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xencor news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total transaction of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Xencor by 185.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,331 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Xencor in the 2nd quarter valued at $152,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Xencor by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Xencor by 2.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xencor in the second quarter worth $495,000. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

