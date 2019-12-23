XYO (XYO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,099.00

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 23rd. During the last seven days, XYO has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar. One XYO token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including BitMart, IDEX, YoBit and DEx.top. XYO has a total market capitalization of $2.01 million and $7,099.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.47 or 0.06175234 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000486 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00029900 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001859 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000265 BTC.

XYO Profile

XYO is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 14,198,847,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,295,439,522 tokens. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork. The official website for XYO is xyo.network. The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network.

Buying and Selling XYO

XYO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, DDEX, BitMart, DEx.top, KuCoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XYO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

