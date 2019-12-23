Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to Announce $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Avon Products posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on AVP shares. TheStreet raised Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Avon Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.72.

In other Avon Products news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Avon Products by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 27,933 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avon Products by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after buying an additional 1,476,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Avon Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,270,000. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AVP opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28. Avon Products has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $5.75.

Avon Products Company Profile

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

