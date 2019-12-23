Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) to Post -$0.78 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group Inc (NASDAQ:CBMG) will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cellular Biomedicine Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.64). Cellular Biomedicine Group reported earnings of ($0.45) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Cellular Biomedicine Group will report full year earnings of ($2.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.87) to ($2.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.83) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.12) to ($2.58). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellular Biomedicine Group.

Cellular Biomedicine Group (NASDAQ:CBMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.14). Cellular Biomedicine Group had a negative net margin of 17,921.62% and a negative return on equity of 56.05%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CBMG. Robert W. Baird cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. BTIG Research started coverage on Cellular Biomedicine Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Cellular Biomedicine Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Cellular Biomedicine Group stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $16.37. 206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,625. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.73 million, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.92. Cellular Biomedicine Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cellular Biomedicine Group by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 218,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 170,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 8,101 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 672,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,123,000 after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cellular Biomedicine Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 557,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,288,000 after acquiring an additional 25,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Cellular Biomedicine Group Company Profile

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer and degenerative diseases in Greater China. It focuses on developing and marketing cell-based therapies to treat various diseases, such as cancer and orthopedic diseases. The company develops treatments utilizing proprietary cell based technologies, including immune cell therapy for treating a range of cancer indications comprising technologies in chimeric antigen receptor modified T cells (CAR-T), a genetically modified T-cell receptors (TCRs), and next generation neoantigen-reactive tumor infiltrating lymphocytes; and human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cells for the treatment of joint diseases.

