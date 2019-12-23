Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to Post $0.69 EPS

Brokerages expect NMI Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NMIH) to report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NMI’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.70. NMI posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NMI will report full year earnings of $2.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NMI.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. NMI had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 44.92%. The firm had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.67 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on NMI from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub cut NMI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of NMI in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $71,361.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 494,945 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 22,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $620,514.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 515,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,912,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 405,301 shares of company stock valued at $12,965,904. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NMI during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of NMI in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NMIH opened at $34.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NMI has a 52 week low of $15.62 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance; reinsurance on loans; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, Internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

