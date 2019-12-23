Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to Post -$0.33 EPS

Brokerages expect that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.24) and the lowest is ($0.41). Omeros posted earnings per share of ($0.38) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.36). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to $0.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.81) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 547.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on OMER. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omeros in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $131,600.00. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Omeros by 14.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 13,752 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Omeros by 15.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 215,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 29,179 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Omeros by 62.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 112,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 42,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $1,094,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 19,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,406. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a market cap of $710.43 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 2.65. Omeros has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $20.92.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

