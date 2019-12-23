Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) to Post $0.39 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Onto Innovation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Onto Innovation posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Onto Innovation will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Onto Innovation.

Onto Innovation (NASDAQ:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ONTO shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.66, for a total value of $866,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 667,117 shares in the company, valued at $23,122,275.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ ONTO opened at $36.25 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a 12 month low of $25.52 and a 12 month high of $38.60.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and process control software systems used by microelectronic device manufacturers. It offers process and yield management solutions used in bare silicon wafer production and processing facilities, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

