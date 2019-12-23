Zacks: Analysts Expect Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $280,000.00

Analysts forecast that Alpine Immune Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ALPN) will post $280,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $250,000.00. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $860,000.00 to $1.16 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.10 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million.

ALPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on Alpine Immune Sciences to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Alpine Immune Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.31.

NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $3.67 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter worth $90,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its holdings in Alpine Immune Sciences by 52.9% in the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 185,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 64,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 67.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 202,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 81,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Alpine Immune Sciences by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 106,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the last quarter. 46.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

