Zacks: Analysts Expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $575.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post sales of $575.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $577.24 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $572.77 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $528.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $567.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.69 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of AMN stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.21. 1,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. AMN Healthcare Services has a 12-month low of $45.04 and a 12-month high of $65.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.80.

In other news, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 18,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $1,092,809.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,295.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock worth $2,486,236. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after acquiring an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

