Zacks: Analysts Expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to Announce -$0.07 EPS

Equities analysts expect AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for AXT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.07). AXT posted earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AXT will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AXT.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. AXT had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $19.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AXT from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Dougherty & Co cut shares of AXT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. AXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

AXTI stock opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $157.26 million, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 2.57. AXT has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $6.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in AXT by 35.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 9,620 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AXT by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 650,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of AXT by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AXT by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

AXT Company Profile

AXT, Inc researches, develops, and produces compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It produces semiconductor substrates using its proprietary vertical gradient freeze technology. The company offers indium phosphide (InP) for use in fiber optic lasers and detectors, passive optical networks, data center connectivity, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, terrestrial solar cells, radio frequency amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDs) motion control, and infrared thermal imaging.

