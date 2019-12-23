Zacks: Analysts Expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will announce $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. First Community reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.43. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

FCCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Community from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Community from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in First Community by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in First Community by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 155.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares in the last quarter. Context BH Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $928,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the second quarter worth approximately $3,314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

First Community stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,369. First Community has a 12-month low of $17.08 and a 12-month high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.91.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

