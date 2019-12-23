Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 246,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

