Zacks: Analysts Expect First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Will Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 23rd, 2019

Equities research analysts forecast that First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Majestic Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.03. First Majestic Silver reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 220%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will report full year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Majestic Silver.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.54 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 48.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their target price on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 35,738.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,220 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 22,158 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 6.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 985,028 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,792,000 after buying an additional 63,895 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 24.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 86,505 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 17,007 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 30,777 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. 30.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AG stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.09. 246,541 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,984,833. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.60.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Majestic Silver (AG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.